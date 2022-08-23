The sixth season of Netflix’s raunchy adult animated series Big Mouth is hitting the streamer this fall, almost exactly a year after the iconic Shame Wizard graced our screens for season five.

The upcoming season will focus more on the individual journeys of the central characters as they navigate growing up, getting older, and dealing with family problems…all while hormones are raging inside and hormone monsters raging outside. The series stars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, and Jessi Klein and will premiere on October 28th, with the potential for some guest appearances from the Human Resources cast.

Co-creator Kroll will also make his Netflix stand-up debut in Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy, which will premiere globally on September 27th. The special will feature Kroll comically describing his first heartbreak, his journey to fatherhood, and farting (obviously). From Variety:

“I could be wrong, but I don’t know if people think of me really as a stand up, because I’ve been doing sketch and animation and acting and the writing stuff,” said Kroll, who beyond “Big Mouth” and his voicework is perhaps best known for “The League” and “The Kroll Show,” as well as playing the geriatric Gil Faizon, opposite John Mulaney, in the “Oh, Hello” sketches that eventually turned into a Broadway show (also taped for Netflix). “But I’ve always done stand up,” he said. “It’s always been in the background. It was 2018 and my girlfriend at the time, now my wife was like, ‘why don’t you do a special? How come you haven’t done an hour?’ I didn’t really have a good reason. Except of being busy with other stuff. And at that point, I decided to really commit to do a special.”

Netflix renewed its deal with Kroll’s animation company and co-creator Andrew Goldberg, Brutus Pink, which will continue to produce more animated projects down the road. A second season of the Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources was also ordered earlier this year, so it’s safe to say we will have some more hormone monster content for years to come. Hopefully with more Keke Palmer! Check out the Big Mouth season six teaser above.