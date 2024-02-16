A Guide To Amazon’s Rapidly-Expanding ‘Billions’ Universe

In theory, there is enough money in the world to keep a show like Billions relevant, so having a spinoff isn’t that strange. What is a little strange is the amount of spinoffs creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien have already proposed (four!! FOUR!). It’s not just enough to announce one measly spinoff, you need enough to ensure that you and your dad will be entertained for the next decade or so because that type of consistency is what everyone needs right now. That’s how Taylor Sheridan does it, anyway. Billions might have ended last summer, but Showtime doesn’t want you to forget the series too quickly. Last year, four new spinoffs were announced, possibly to compete with the amount of Bosch that America has been watching. While there haven’t been any casting announcements, we still have a pretty good idea of what’s to come, so here is everything you need to know about the upcoming shows in the ever-expanding Billionsverse.

Billions: Miami The first upcoming spinoff will be Billions: Miami. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Miama-based spinoff will be set in the world of private aviation. Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien are expected to pen the series. But why Florida? It’s not just because of that fun sweltering heat! Koppelman and Levein explained, “We remain fascinated by people whose ambition is boundless and who think the laws of civilization and nature don’t apply to them. Miami is a vital and vibrant place the super-rich have begun taking over. We’re excited to show everyone what’s really going on down there.” Billions: London Why stop in America?? Money exists everywhere! The best spinoff series will be uniquely titled Billions: London and operates in the world of U.K. finance. While it might seem a little random, we’ve seen the Billions crew across the pond before (real Billions-heads remember Axel and Wendy’s grand reunion at the London bridge) so the crossover potential is there.