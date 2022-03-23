Things have really turned around for Britney Spears. Over the last handful of months, the pop goddess has seen her father’s longtime conservatorship finally put to an end, a new documentary arguing that she was mistreated by not only her father but also the music industry and the media, and generally just a renewed re-interest in her music. And now this: She recently revealed she has no idea who Pete Davidson and Scott Disick are.

The revelation came after Disick, former partner of Kourtney Kardashian and reality star of Flip It Like Disick, shared a video on Instagram of him hanging out with the SNL star and Kanye West tormentor. It shows Davidson filming himself watching Martin Scorsese’s classic The King of Comedy with Disick…who had fallen asleep, missing out on some of Robert De Niro’s finest work.

Spears found the video extremely funny…even though she had zero clue who either of them were. “Sorry had to repost this … no idea who these people in the video are but it made me laugh so hard !!!!” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Obsessed with Britney Spears not knowing who Pete Davidson is. She really has found peace. pic.twitter.com/3hy9TKBZ4M — 𝔖𝔥𝔢𝔩𝔳𝔦𝔯𝔞 (@ShelbyLano) March 23, 2022

Ignorance can be bliss, and though Davidson is a nice boy who nevertheless is in the news a bit too much, even if it’s not always his fault, it must be nice having no clue about the identity of certain tabloid fixtures. Of course, that may be because she spent the last 13-some years having her every move controlled by her father, and is only now able to have some semblance of freedom, to do and to watch whatever she wants without having to get someone’s else’s permission. So good for her, even if she’s by now learned all about Disick’s clothing line, which is actually called “Talentless.”

