Candace Cameron Bure is pushing back against a recent TikTok video that claims the Full House star tried to have a queer character “removed” from the Netflix spinoff Fuller House. According to Miss Benny, who played the first gay character on the series, she was allegedly informed that she was in danger of being pulled from the show because “one of the Tanner sisters” was “very publicly not for the girls.”

“I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show,” Miss Benny alleged in the TikTok video. She also claimed to have been warned about the person in question’s fanbase who may “target” her.

While Benny doesn’t call out Bure by name in the video, she did include the hashtag #candacebure, which prompted a statement from the actress denying the accusations.

Via PEOPLE, Bure issued a statement:

“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” said Bure, who played DJ Tanner on Full House and its Netflix revival. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

Bure’s anti-LGBTQ stance is no secret. After accepting a position as Chief Creative Officer for the ultra-conservative Great American Family network, Bure kicked off a wave of controversy after she said in an interview that the channel’s Christmas movies would only feature “traditional marriage.” She was then called out by actors like Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and even her longtime Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin appeared to throw shade at Bure by siding with Jojo Siwa during their brief feud.

