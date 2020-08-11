Though she’s always maintained her innocence, Carole Baskin, one of the breakout names from the Netflix documentary show Tiger King, has repeatedly come under scrutiny over the disappearance of her wealthy husband, Don Lewis. Granted, much of that has come from the show’s main star, jailed zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, who has claimed that Baskin, his arch-nemesis, had something to do with it. Now Lewis’ family are trying to take charge: As per The Hollywood Reporter, they’re offering $100,000 in exchange for any information on his whereabouts.

The news came Monday in a press conference, in which Lewis’ family — including three of his daughters — announced that not only were they offering a generous reward for intel, but that they were also filing a lawsuit against Baskin, who was Lewis’ second wife, in an attempt to get her to speak about the matter on the record. Baskin released a statement saying wouldn’t comment on it.

Lewis went missing in 1997, a mere day before a scheduled trip to Costa Rica. No body was ever found and he was declared legally dead in 2002. Together Baskin and Lewis founded the animal sanctuary that later came to be called Big Cat Rescue Corp., located in Tampa, Florida.

On top of this latest development, Baskin also recently launched a potential feud with rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, taking issue with the Ben Shapiro-enraging video for their saucy new song “WAP.”

(Via THR)