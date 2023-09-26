Who Are The Contestants On ‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’ Season 4?

It will be a celebrity send-off for Pat Sajak’s final take on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune! The fourth season of the special edition gameshow will begin airing on September 27 and consist of 10 episodes where the slew of famous contestants will compete for a $1 million prize that will go to their chosen charity. Previous contestants included Ken Jennings, Jack Black, and Snoop Dogg, so you never know what you’re going to get here.

The upcoming season will include Ted Lasso‘s Brendan Hunt, Good Burger’s Kel Mitchell, and a whole bunch of NFL players looking to prove that they know how to spell. Here is the complete list:

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Debbie Gibson

Roy Wood, Jr. (The Daily Show)

Luiz Guzman (Wednesday)

Kel Mitchell (All That, Dancing With the Stars)

Kim Fields (The Facts of Life, The Upshaws)

Penn Jillette (magician)

Noah Mills (NCIS Hawai’i)

Melissa Villasenor (Saturday Night Live)

Danielle Pinnock (Ghosts)

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias (Mr. Iglesias)

Tim Gunn (Making the Cut)

Natasha Leggero (Chelsea Lately, Another Period)

Kyle Brandt (Days of Our Lives)

Marcellus Wiley (former NFL player, sportscaster)

Rashad Jennings (former NFL player)

Jared Allen (former NFL player)

The fourth season will be Sajak’s last, though Vanna White will step in to host the celebrity tournament in the future. Maybe one day Sajak will return to compete for himself and show everyone how it’s really done.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

