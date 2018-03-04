Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The final sketch of the night for Charles Barkley’s fourth appearance on SNL was the one that showed just how strange he’s willing to get. “Last Call” has been a mainstay for Kate McKinnon to get a little weird with the host of the show for that particular week, all while Kenan Thompson stands back and reacts to each eventual step into the deep end.

Kenan probably makes the sketch work best this time around, with each of his reactions rivaling Barkley and McKinnon for absurdity. This is especially true for when he calls ISIS or turns into a statue after looking mid-way through the makeout session.

Get your gear in and watch all of the sketches from last night on our YouTube: https://t.co/umq8VW2ii4 #SNL pic.twitter.com/0BdmSUsvjt — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 4, 2018

The other draw is the fact that both Barkley and McKinnon can barely hold it together by the time they’ve put the dental mouth openers in and start licking each other in the teeth. This is after they spread a little Lady’s Speedstick all over each other’s faces and freshen up before finally settling on each other. They just kinda go at it and you can almost tell that Barkley knows that Shaq and Kenny Smith will be making fun of him and his ridiculous wig once the time comes.

Also, Barkley telling McKinnon, “I’m engorged” could be the funniest line of the entire show. And Barkley honestly had plenty that could be nominated.

(Via SNL)

