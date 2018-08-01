In June, Chris Hardwick‘s ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra posted a disturbing blog post on Medium detailing examples of emotional and sexual abuse against an unnamed boyfriend that was clearly the Talking Dead host. In the wake of the allegations, Hardwick was removed from Comic Con panels and as the host of his various AMC talk shows pending investigation, with Community‘s Yvette Nichole Brown taking over both duties in the interim. Following the investigation, Hardwick eventually resumed his position at AMC and will continue to host The Talking Dead in the new season.
When asked by many on Twitter why she did not cooperate with AMC’s investigation, Dykstra explained that she just wanted to move on.
“I had been adamant since I came forward with my essay that I never set out to ruin the career of the person I spoke about. I could have provided more details, but chose not to. I have said what I wanted to say on the matter, and I wish to move on with my life. For that reason, I chose not to participate in the investigation against the person I spoke of. I do not believe in an eye for an eye, and therefore I have only shared my evidence with those who I felt should see it.”
On Tuesday night, Deadline reported that Hardwick would continue to work at NBC as well, where he hosts the game show The Wall and will serve as a guest judge in the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent. When the allegations against Hardwick originally surfaced back in June, NBC released a statement saying:
“These allegations about Chris Hardwick took us by surprise as we have had a positive working relationship with him. However, we take allegations of misconduct very seriously. Production on The Wall does not begin until September, and in the meantime, we are continuing to assess the situation and will take appropriate action based on the outcome.”
However, NBC ran teasers for both shows on Tuesday night that promoted Hardwick’s appearances, showing that they are standing by the television personality and podcaster.
(Via Deadline)
I like how her reply was basically “sure I made unsubstantiated accusations against this person on social media for everyone to see, but I did it for myself. Oh and I won’t prove any of it.”
Fan-fing-tastic!!! I had such a smile on my face when I saw at the end of AGT that Chris Hardwick was their next guest judge. I gave his accuser so many chances to back up her claim and she failed to do so either with proof or her actions by not participating in the investigation. It is easier to claim she just wants to move on with her life because she knows she has none of the proof she claimed to and is now trying to hide from her lies hoping all of her zealot followers will do the dirty work for by continuing this witch hunt against him. I am so glad he is back and I hope he keeps succeeding in his career & life and he can one day forget about this horrible moment and the horrible person who caused all of it; I know mostly everyone else will forget about her.