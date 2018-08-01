Getty Image

In June, Chris Hardwick‘s ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra posted a disturbing blog post on Medium detailing examples of emotional and sexual abuse against an unnamed boyfriend that was clearly the Talking Dead host. In the wake of the allegations, Hardwick was removed from Comic Con panels and as the host of his various AMC talk shows pending investigation, with Community‘s Yvette Nichole Brown taking over both duties in the interim. Following the investigation, Hardwick eventually resumed his position at AMC and will continue to host The Talking Dead in the new season.

When asked by many on Twitter why she did not cooperate with AMC’s investigation, Dykstra explained that she just wanted to move on.

“I had been adamant since I came forward with my essay that I never set out to ruin the career of the person I spoke about. I could have provided more details, but chose not to. I have said what I wanted to say on the matter, and I wish to move on with my life. For that reason, I chose not to participate in the investigation against the person I spoke of. I do not believe in an eye for an eye, and therefore I have only shared my evidence with those who I felt should see it.”

On Tuesday night, Deadline reported that Hardwick would continue to work at NBC as well, where he hosts the game show The Wall and will serve as a guest judge in the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent. When the allegations against Hardwick originally surfaced back in June, NBC released a statement saying:

“These allegations about Chris Hardwick took us by surprise as we have had a positive working relationship with him. However, we take allegations of misconduct very seriously. Production on The Wall does not begin until September, and in the meantime, we are continuing to assess the situation and will take appropriate action based on the outcome.”

However, NBC ran teasers for both shows on Tuesday night that promoted Hardwick’s appearances, showing that they are standing by the television personality and podcaster.

(Via Deadline)