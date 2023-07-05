Max’s And Just Like That… has already unfurled three episodes for the Sex And The City-loving audience. Those episodes have included vaginal suppository jokes and plenty of Che Diaz, and for all the talk about Kim Cattrall’s cameo on the way, we haven’t seen Samantha Jones yet. Nor has John Corbett materialized again as Aidan Shaw, which I still cannot believe is going to happen, but yes, people (including Evan Handler) seemed surprised about Sam, so there’s a lot of anticipation there.

Naturally, the surprise partially stems from Cattrall holding out for so long on a return — due to that undeniable feud which has been called “painful” by Sarah Jessica Parker — and now, Cynthia Nixon is fretting over whether people might expect too much from Cattrall’s onscreen appearance. Nixon recently spoke with The Sunday Times and admitted that the production was “very disappointed that the secret leaked” about Cattrall’s cameo because that ruins the surprise element. Also, Nixon wonders if the leak will cause people to think that the cameo was overhyped:

“We so hoped it was something people wouldn’t know about until they saw the episode and that it would be a fun surprise as they were watching. I worry that with all the build-up people are going to wonder what all the fuss was about. It’s important to know that it is a very brief, very small cameo.”

Only time will tell, but Cattrall is having no problem discussing the issue now that it’s out of the bag. She recently told The View that she agreed to the appearance on the condition that designer Patricia Field would return to dress Samantha Jones. Hopefully, people will end up enjoying the results.

Or maybe I shall dream of a reshoot where Sam and Aidan are out having drinks together, and then their cameos get complicated. C’mon, I need some AJLT drama beyond Che Diaz, y’all.

(Via The Sunday Times)