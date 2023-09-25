It might seem like we have been hearing about Dan Harmon’s newest series Krapoplis for years, and that’s because we sure have been hearing about it for years. But now it’s actually time for the series to hit the air, and the anticipation seemed to work out in its favor.

An average of 3.6 million viewers tuned in to see the first episode of Harmon’s latest series on Sunday night, which is impressive, but not too shocking considering it aired directly after Taylor Swift appeared at the Chiefs game, and you know what happens when you combine football fans and swifties: ratings gold! Episode two aired directly after the first and drew in an average of 1.8 million viewers. Still, a lot of people, even if they just had Fox on in the background while investigating Swift/Travis Kelce’s dating timeline. Despite the neutral reviews, it seems like the people are looking to tune in for just about anything right now, so hey, whatever works.

The series, which was already renewed for a second season 12 months before airing, stars Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussel as “humans, gods, and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities — without trying to kill each other.” Again, this sounds like football fans and swifties.

Krapopolis is now streaming on Hulu.

