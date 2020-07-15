It’s one of the great unknowns of the Too Much TV Era: what would Donald Glover’s Deadpool show have looked like?

In 2017, it was announced that the Atlanta creator, along with his brother Stephen, would serve as showrunners, executive producers, and writers for an FXX animated series based on the Merc with a Mouth. Sounds good! Unfortunately things fell apart due to “creative differences,” leading to Glover leaking pages from the unmade series (Stephen later tweeted that the “Taylor Swift episode” was “the last straw lol”). We might never learn what really happened, as not even Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld knows for sure.

“What I don’t really understand is, given the audience, why isn’t there a Deadpool cartoon yet? Like, I don’t understand that. Right? That was a gut punch,” Liefeld told Collider about Glover’s axed show, which included a then-topical joke about Jennifer Lawrence biting Beyoncé. At least we still have Deadpool 3 to look forward to. Right…?

“You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine. Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time.”

Liefeld added that “in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies. And post-quarantine, it’s weird.” Deadpool making a fourth-wall-breaking joke about subscribing to Disney+ is the catharsis the world needs right now.

