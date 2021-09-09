A few months ago on Father’s Day, Showtime strongly suggested (in a teaser) that Dexter: New Blood would include the return of Harrison, and yup, this new trailer seals that deal. During the closing moments above, you can see Harrison, who’s now a teenager and portrayed by Jack Alcott. There’s no telling how, exactly, Harrison tracked Dad down under an alias and in an upstate New York location (remember, Dexter abandoned Harrison, leaving him in Argentina with Hannah), and we don’t know how much animosity and/or resentment is there, but the kid was born in blood, so oh boy.

The trailer also reveals plenty more, including how Jennifer Carpenter’s Deb will speak to him, much like Dexter’s dad, Harry, did all those years ago. Deb’s looking pretty good as a ghost, after being dumped into the ocean amid an approaching hurricane, which Dexter inexplicably survived before going to live the lumberjack life. Well, Dexter seems to be doing alright for himself, despite being unable to escape his past, both inside of his head and with the entrance of his son. He’s ingratiated himself with the small Iron Lake community, and that includes getting close to law enforcement while dating a cop and pretending to be freaked out by blood. Smart moves, but he (clearly) can’t hide forever.

From the Showtime revival’s synopsis with a nod to the Dark Passenger:

Are you ready for Dexter’s return? Set 10 years after Dexter went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, DEXTER: NEW BLOOD finds him living under an assumed name in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. Dexter may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his Dark Passenger inevitably beckons.

As a side note: Harrison was previously portrayed by Jadon Wells, who got into Crossfit following his run as a serial killer’s kid. That must mean that he’s far more coordinated that his TV counterpart. Meanwhile, it’s nice to see Dexter’s new little world shaken up.

Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood premieres on November 7.