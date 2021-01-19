Showtime’s announcement (back in October) of the Dexter revival wasn’t shocking in and of itself. What was surprising, however, is that it took this long for a revisiting of everyone’s favorite moonlighting serial killer to get an official greenlight. A few months later, we know that Dexter will once again be an East coast guy and that he’ll be accompanied by an almost entirely new cast. The question of the timing still floated around out there, but star Michael C. Hall has now remarked upon why the time is right for the series to right the biggest wrong of all: that much maligned lumberjack ending.

As Hall told Entertainment Tonight, there were at least three near misses (“legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do”) from those who hoped to dig back into those blood slides. The newest attempt felt both timely (that’s where the emphasis is for Hall’s reasoning) and appropriate, and here’s why things came together for a 2021 release:

“This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed. This is going to happen in real time, as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again… And Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors. He’s like, ‘We’re gonna shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie. It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it’s the right time to do it and it did. And I’m excited.”

Hall added that he’d already visited the sets, and “it’s really happening.” Those sets, by the way, are situated in Massachusetts, which will be pinch-hitting for upstate New York. No more Miami, in other words, which must be a big reason why we’re not seeing returning names from the O.G. cast. Yet showrunner Clyde Phillips is returning after helming four seasons of the series, and hopefully, we’ll at least hear something about Jennifer Carpenter making a ghostly dark passenger appearance. That’s gotta happen, right? I’m also holding out for the whole “time has passed” reference by Hall to turn into Dexter’s son, Harrison, tracking dad down and teaching him a lesson. That’s a long overdue “reunion,” no doubt.

(Via ET Online)