Less than an hour after slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards, Will Smith won his first Oscar. It was weird! The King Richard star delivered a weepy speech as he received a standing ovation from many of his fellow actors — but not Mila Kunis.

In an interview with C magazine, Kunis discussed why she and husband Ashton Kutcher didn’t cheer for Smith. “The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead. We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I’m not willing to do it myself. Not standing up to me was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up,” she said. “I thought, wow, what a time we’re living in that rather than do what’s right, people focus on doing what looks good. It’s insane to me.”

Mila just blew her shot at starring in Wilder Wilder West, which is definitely going to happen. Oh well. Good thing she has her Family Guy money and successful movie career, including the new Netflix thriller, Luckiest Girl Alive. “It’s very zeitgeist-y to talk about an unreliable narrator, but my character is just so full of contradictions. It’s a movie about the gray area,” she said about the film. It’s available on Netflix now.

(Via C)