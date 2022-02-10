It’s been an eventful day for TV shows that took long breaks between seasons coming back to give us something to finally look forward to. AMC announced that the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul will premiere in April, followed by the second half of the season in July, while IFC’s wonderful Documentary Now! is returning… eventually. There’s no exact date — “the series is returning with six new episodes and is currently is production” is all the press release says — but it will be sometime in 2022.

A trio of season four episodes from the Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas-created series, including the documentaries they spoof, have been revealed:

-Paying homage to fashion documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue, Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport is a fly-on-the-wall portrait of a hair salon owner and her staff in the small coastal village of Bagglyport as they prepare their yearly stylebook. -In the vein of When We Were Kings and other great explorations of sport, How They Threw Rocks chronicles the Welsh sport of Craig Maes, also known as “Field Rock,” and the iconic 1974 bout dubbed “The Melon vs. The Felon.” -Drawing inspiration from My Octopus Teacher, My Monkey Grifter follows a filmmaker who forms a deep, emotional, and financially taxing relationship with a monkey who may have ulterior motives.

I need the monkey grifter documentary… now.

No casting has been revealed, but Helen Mirren is returning as host and previous seasons have featured Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Maya Rudolph, Michael C. Hall, and in one of the funniest TV episodes of the past 10 years, John Mulaney, Richard Kind, Paula Pell, Taran Killam, James Urbaniak, Alex Brightman, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. I hum “Christmas Tips” to myself at least once a week.