Throughout four seasons of “Mad Men,” I’d never noticed this: Don Draper says “What?” a lot. I mean a LOT. Sure, it’s a common enough response, but I have to think most people don’t say it as much as Jon Hamm’s character. As the creator of the video says:

Don Draper uses the word “what” as Van Gogh used color or Beethoven used sound. Here’s the man using the word in all of its glorious inflections from the first four seasons.

What I enjoy most is the variety of scenarios in which he says “What?” — pouring drinks, in bed with his wife, in bed with his mistresses, vomiting in the bathroom, reacting to news that his best friend has terminal cancer… there are all sorts of laughs to be had here. Ha ha, cancer. Cracks me up every time.

