With Kevin McCarthy now ousted as Speaker of the House thanks to Matt Gaetz and his chaotic band of fringe congress members, the Republican party has found a possible replacement for McCarthy who is both a nonsensical, yet entirely predictable choice: Donald Trump.

Despite a litany of legal problems, Trump’s name is already being aggressively floated as McCarthy’s successor by right-wing media. Even more terrifying, the former president is reportedly open to the idea, and Seth Meyers can’t believe all of this helping. During his Wednesday night episode, the late night host went to town on what making Trump the Speaker of the House says about the current state of the Republican party.

“Because you have to be insane to actually want this job, some Republicans are floating the name of a person who is, in fact, insane,” Meyers said before mocking Sean Hannity for citing a “source” that is clearly Trump. “Incredible. Only the Republicans would consider giving the job of Speaker to someone who is under a gag order. It’s like hiring a French mime as your new NFL play-by-play guy.”

“But this perfectly sums up the current state of the Republican party,” Meyers continued. “Usually when someone is in court, they have to call a friend to ask for help. In this case, he’s calling from court to offer it. ‘Sean, tell your viewers I’m willing to do it. Hold on, the bailiff is gonna take the phone away.'”

Meyers then roasted Newsmax for trying to subtly float Trump for the House Speaker job by noting that whoever takes the job doesn’t have to be a member of Congress. It could be anybody, “maybe rhymes with Trump.”

“Oh, it rhymes with Trump?” Meyers quipped. “Please tell me it’s one of the Klumps!”

(Via Late Night with Seth Meyers)