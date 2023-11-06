Do you hear the faint jingling of several thousand sequins? That’s the Taylor Swift night on Dancing With The Stars coming soon to a screen near you.

It’s maybe a slight coincidence but let’s break down some facts: the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles on ABC next Monday, the day before DWTS. We know that Swift has been showing up to some recent games, and the NFL has been using Swiftian Concepts for their own personal benefit, so is it really far-fetched to believe DWTS is using Swift’s God-like status as a way to boost viewership after a lackluster season? You decide!

The long-running dancing competition will feature Swift’s Eras Tour choreographer Mandy Moore (not that one) as a special guest judge for its “Celebration Of Taylor Swift” night on Tuesday, November 21st. The six remaining couples will shake it off to various Swift cuts. If you ever wanted to see the likes of Alyson Hannigan and Jason Mraz battle it out on the Swift-inspired dance floor, now is your chance. Also, you must be from the year 2008, welcome.

While there is no confirmation that Swift will appear at the Chiefs game or even acknowledge the Dancing With The Stars night, she will be in Argentina this weekend, so maybe we can give her a day off from running through everyone’s brains.

(Via Deadline)