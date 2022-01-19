Netflix knows that all of us are freezing our tushes off, and that’s (at least part of) why they keep cranking out the winter content. This month, there’s some voyeuristic true crime coming your way, along with return seasons of some highly viewed shows. In addition, a testosterone-fueled franchise branches out with more hair and fur and armor flying everywhere, and one of Tyler Perry’s most beloved (and misunderstood) creations comes back from “retirement.” Oh, and Will Arnett has brought some of his famous friends to troll the hell out of the procedural genre with help from Coco.
There’s plenty more coming from the archives, too. While you wait for Robert Pattinson in The Batman, catch him in Josh and Benny Safdie’s Good Time, along with Keanu Reeves in Al Pacino in The Devil’s Advocate. And there’s a new true crime original Netflix selection called The Tinder Swindler, which will make you avoid online dating even more than usual. Stay warm and safe!
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in February.
Inventing Anna (Netflix limited series streaming 2/11)
As if Julia Garner didn’t already rule the small screen in Ozark, we’re getting another heaping helping of her. This time, though, the tight corkscrew curls are largely hidden while Garner portrays Anna Delvey, a real-life Instagram “legend” and fake German heiress. In reality, Delvey was a master con artist who captivated New York’s social elite and ended up dragging the hell out of the American dream in the process. This limited series follows the investigation into Anna’s misdeeds, along with how she stares down trial and keeps those lies alive, all as inspired by Jessica Presler’s New York Magazine article that will get you primed.
Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix series streaming 2/25)
Six seasons of the saga weren’t enough for fans of the action-packed, shout-filled O.G. series. This sequel spinoff series follows different stories set 100 years ahead with a different generation of heroes chasing destiny. In the midst of it all, the show will introduce history-famous Vikings, including Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As expected, clashes will be bloody between the English royals and the Vikings while everyone argues into oblivion about Christian and pagan beliefs and fights for the most glory and (of course) for survival.
Murderville (Netflix limited series streaming 2/3)
Procedural shows have already reached parody height in some instances and been lampooned to death (in a largely enjoyable way), so how about another spin on the procedural crime-comedy drama? This show stars Will Arnett as a senior detective who’s accompanied by celebrity guest stars while investigating murders-of-the-day. However, the twist with this show is that the guest star never receives a script, so they have to think quickly and improvise the heck out of this thing while attempting to figure out the killers. In other words, Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone are your guinea pigs.
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (Netflix film streaming 2/25)
Well, no matter how you feel about the Madea character herself (and she is damn f*cking funny), you cannot deny Tyler Perry’s prowess. Not only did he keep production rolling on his countless other projects during the pandemic, but he’s bringing back the woman who will not take any lip or nonsense from anyone. Expect to see massive family drama during what should be the happiest of occasions: Madea’s great-grandson graduating from college. Boy, I bet she is pissed off when the secrets start flying out, and expect to see plenty of this franchise’s familiar faces, including Tamela Mann, David Mann, Cassi Davis Patton, and the incredibly Irish Brendan O’Carroll… as Agnes Brown.
Space Force: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 2/18)
Yep, this is happening again. Enough people must have enjoyed a frustrated, bad-boss Steve Carell playing astronaut while John Malkovich somehow finds himself on this series as well, and Lisa Kudrow gets shipped outta there for baffling reasons, but hey, the first season of The Office wasn’t nearly as good as the rest, so maybe there’s some hope for redemption here. Positivity, y’all.
Disenchantment: Part 4 (Netflix series streaming 2/9)
Alright, so this is a teaser for the already surfaced Season 3, but if you’re a fan of the show, you’ll forgive me for reminding you what happened already on this Matt Groening comedy fantasy series. In this season, the hard-boozing Queen Bean, the elfy Elfo, and the demonic Luci are growing closer to solving the mystery of what exactly is going on with Dreamland’s origins. In the process, they go on personal journeys that help them unravel vast knowledge, and at some point, they fall into Hell, rise into Heaven, and raise havoc in more Earthly locations (like Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, and so on).
Avail. TBA
Business Proposal
Juvenile Justice
Love, Life & Everything in Between
One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura
One Piece: Episode of Alabasta
Avail. 2/1
My Best Friend Anne Frank
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4
Raising Dion: Season 2
The Addams Family (1991)
Anaconda
Batman Begins
The Book of Eli
The Bourne Ultimatum
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Countdown
The Dark Knight
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
The Devil’s Advocate
Donnie Brasco
The Exorcist
The Foreigner
The Hangover
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole
The Last Samurai
The Lucky One
The Negotiator
The New Guy
New Year’s Eve
The One
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Other Guys
Patsy & Loretta
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Warrior
Watchmen
Avail. 2/2
Dark Desire: Season 2
MeatEater Season 10 Part 2
The Tinder Swindler
Avail. 2/3
Finding Ola
Kid Cosmic: Season 3
Murderville
Avail. 2/4
Looop Lapeta
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Through My Window
Avail. 2/8
Child of Kamiari Month
Love is Blind Japan
Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
Avail. 2/9
Catching Killers: Season 2
Disenchantment: Part 4
Ideias à Venda
Only Jokes Allowed
The Privilege
Avail. 2/10
Into the Wind
St. Vincent
Until Life Do Us Part
Avail. 2/11
Anne+: The Film
Love Tactics
Bigbug
Inventing Anna
Love and Leashes
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Tall Girl 2
Toy Boy: Season 2
Avail. 2/12
Forecasting Love and Weather
Twenty Five Twenty One
Avail. 2/14
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire
Fishbowl Wives
Avail. 2/15
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Love is Blind Japan
Ridley Jones: Season 3
Avail. 2/16
Blackhat
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Secrets of Summer
Swap Shop: Season 2
Avail. 2/17
Erax
Fistful of Vengeance
Forgive Us Our Trespasses
Heart Shot
Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life
Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow
Avail. 2/18
The Cuphead Show!
Downfall: The Case Against Boeing
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars
Space Force: Season 2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Avail. 2/20
Don’t Kill Me
Avail. 2/21
Halloween (2007)
Avail. 2/22
Cat Burglar
Love is Blind Japan
RACE: Bubba Wallace
Avail. 2/23
Worst Roommate Ever
UFO
Avail. 2/24
Karma’s World Music Videos
Avail. 2/25
Back to 15
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Merlí. Sapere Aude
Restless
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming
Vikings: Valhalla
Avail. 2/28
My Wonderful Life
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 3
Here’s the full list of titles leaving Netflix in February:
Leaving 2/1
Await Further Instructions
Grown Ups
Leaving 2/8
Polaroid
Leaving 2/9
Hitler – A Career
Leaving 2/15
Studio 54
Leaving 2/16
Drunk Parents
Leaving 2/19
Good Time
Leaving 2/20
Being Elmo: A Puppeteer’s Journey
Leaving 2/25
No Escape
Leaving 2/26
Edge of Seventeen
Leaving 2/28
Border Security: America’s Front Line: Season 2
Chocolat
Dances with Wolves
The Darkest Hour
Fool’s Gold
Here Comes the Boom
The Interview
Labyrinth
Law Abiding Citizen
Mars Attacks!
Observe and Report
Rain Man
Sabrina
Sex Drive
Something Borrowed
Soul Surfer
Step Brothers
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Total Recall
We Were Soldiers