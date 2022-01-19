Six seasons of the saga weren’t enough for fans of the action-packed, shout-filled O.G. series. This sequel spinoff series follows different stories set 100 years ahead with a different generation of heroes chasing destiny. In the midst of it all, the show will introduce history-famous Vikings, including Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As expected, clashes will be bloody between the English royals and the Vikings while everyone argues into oblivion about Christian and pagan beliefs and fights for the most glory and (of course) for survival.

As if Julia Garner didn’t already rule the small screen in Ozark , we’re getting another heaping helping of her. This time, though, the tight corkscrew curls are largely hidden while Garner portrays Anna Delvey, a real-life Instagram “legend” and fake German heiress. In reality, Delvey was a master con artist who captivated New York’s social elite and ended up dragging the hell out of the American dream in the process. This limited series follows the investigation into Anna’s misdeeds, along with how she stares down trial and keeps those lies alive, all as inspired by Jessica Presler’s New York Magazine article that will get you primed.

There’s plenty more coming from the archives, too. While you wait for Robert Pattinson in The Batman, catch him in Josh and Benny Safdie’s Good Time, along with Keanu Reeves in Al Pacino in The Devil’s Advocate. And there’s a new true crime original Netflix selection called The Tinder Swindler, which will make you avoid online dating even more than usual. Stay warm and safe!

Netflix knows that all of us are freezing our tushes off, and that’s (at least part of) why they keep cranking out the winter content. This month, there’s some voyeuristic true crime coming your way, along with return seasons of some highly viewed shows. In addition, a testosterone-fueled franchise branches out with more hair and fur and armor flying everywhere, and one of Tyler Perry’s most beloved (and misunderstood) creations comes back from “retirement.” Oh, and Will Arnett has brought some of his famous friends to troll the hell out of the procedural genre with help from Coco.

Murderville (Netflix limited series streaming 2/3)

Procedural shows have already reached parody height in some instances and been lampooned to death (in a largely enjoyable way), so how about another spin on the procedural crime-comedy drama? This show stars Will Arnett as a senior detective who’s accompanied by celebrity guest stars while investigating murders-of-the-day. However, the twist with this show is that the guest star never receives a script, so they have to think quickly and improvise the heck out of this thing while attempting to figure out the killers. In other words, Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone are your guinea pigs.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (Netflix film streaming 2/25)

Well, no matter how you feel about the Madea character herself (and she is damn f*cking funny), you cannot deny Tyler Perry’s prowess. Not only did he keep production rolling on his countless other projects during the pandemic, but he’s bringing back the woman who will not take any lip or nonsense from anyone. Expect to see massive family drama during what should be the happiest of occasions: Madea’s great-grandson graduating from college. Boy, I bet she is pissed off when the secrets start flying out, and expect to see plenty of this franchise’s familiar faces, including Tamela Mann, David Mann, Cassi Davis Patton, and the incredibly Irish Brendan O’Carroll… as Agnes Brown.

Space Force: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 2/18)

Yep, this is happening again. Enough people must have enjoyed a frustrated, bad-boss Steve Carell playing astronaut while John Malkovich somehow finds himself on this series as well, and Lisa Kudrow gets shipped outta there for baffling reasons, but hey, the first season of The Office wasn’t nearly as good as the rest, so maybe there’s some hope for redemption here. Positivity, y’all.

Disenchantment: Part 4 (Netflix series streaming 2/9)

Alright, so this is a teaser for the already surfaced Season 3, but if you’re a fan of the show, you’ll forgive me for reminding you what happened already on this Matt Groening comedy fantasy series. In this season, the hard-boozing Queen Bean, the elfy Elfo, and the demonic Luci are growing closer to solving the mystery of what exactly is going on with Dreamland’s origins. In the process, they go on personal journeys that help them unravel vast knowledge, and at some point, they fall into Hell, rise into Heaven, and raise havoc in more Earthly locations (like Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, and so on).

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in February.

Avail. TBA

Business Proposal

Juvenile Justice

Love, Life & Everything in Between

One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

Avail. 2/1

My Best Friend Anne Frank

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 4

Raising Dion: Season 2

The Addams Family (1991)

Anaconda

Batman Begins

The Book of Eli

The Bourne Ultimatum

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Countdown

The Dark Knight

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

The Devil’s Advocate

Donnie Brasco

The Exorcist

The Foreigner

The Hangover

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole

The Last Samurai

The Lucky One

The Negotiator

The New Guy

New Year’s Eve

The One

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Other Guys

Patsy & Loretta

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Warrior

Watchmen

Avail. 2/2

Dark Desire: Season 2

MeatEater Season 10 Part 2

The Tinder Swindler

Avail. 2/3

Finding Ola

Kid Cosmic: Season 3

Murderville

Avail. 2/4

Looop Lapeta

Sweet Magnolias: Season 2

Through My Window

Avail. 2/8

Child of Kamiari Month

Love is Blind Japan

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Avail. 2/9

Catching Killers: Season 2

Disenchantment: Part 4

Ideias à Venda

Only Jokes Allowed

The Privilege

Avail. 2/10

Into the Wind

St. Vincent

Until Life Do Us Part

Avail. 2/11

Anne+: The Film

Love Tactics

Bigbug

Inventing Anna

Love and Leashes

Love Is Blind: Season 2

Tall Girl 2

Toy Boy: Season 2

Avail. 2/12

Forecasting Love and Weather

Twenty Five Twenty One

Avail. 2/14

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire

Fishbowl Wives

Avail. 2/15

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Love is Blind Japan

Ridley Jones: Season 3

Avail. 2/16

Blackhat

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Secrets of Summer

Swap Shop: Season 2

Avail. 2/17

Erax

Fistful of Vengeance

Forgive Us Our Trespasses

Heart Shot

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life

Young Wallander: Killer’s Shadow