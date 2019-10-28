A few months after the first reports of another potential live-action Star Wars series at Disney+ about Ewan McGregor’s prequels-era Obi-Wan Kenobi, the actor confirmed the project last week. Even so, the Doctor Sleep star still can’t say too much (re: anything) about the upcoming limited series. He can, however, do one of two things: (1) finally admit the truth of its existence after so many years, and (2) discuss a few of the project’s many road bumps along the way. He did precisely the latter while promoting his involvement in the latest Stephen King adaptation.

Coming Soon asked McGregor on Monday whether the untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series had originally been a single, standalone Star Wars film. His answer? A resounding “yes”:

“It wasn’t always going to be a series, not initially,” McGregor confirmed. “When we first started talking about, that wasn’t really in the cards but everything’s changed so much, so quickly. It’s really exciting that it is now. I’m really into the idea to be able to tell the story over several hours instead of just one hit. I think it’s going to be quite cool.”

The confirmed series will consist of six one-hour episodes, which is two shy of The Mandalorian‘s total count. As for its previously being a much shorter film, Coming Soon wasn’t pulling the question out of thin air. Rumors of an Obi-Wan movie have persisted for as long as Lucasfilm has been a Disney property — as has McGregor’s outspoken willingness to reprise the role.

