After Major Upheavals, Is ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ In Trouble?

As we see in both politics and in life, it is often not the majority of voices that are heard, but the loudest, and in many ways the criticism aimed at the Fear the Walking Dead season four reboot feels that way. Spend five minutes in the Fear the Walking Dead subreddit, and readers will see a palpable sense of anger, largely directed at new showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as the architect of the new The Walking Dead universe, Scott Gimple, who has become something of the Joss Whedon of TWD, axing favorite characters from the series and breaking fans’ hearts.

There are plenty of fans who feel a certain sense of loyalty to the series that original showrunner Dave Erickson created, and who see this new iteration of Fear the Walking Dead is a betrayal of the first three seasons. Erickson, who signed a development deal with AMC after his exit, has been mostly quiet, although he did speak out in support of Kim Dickens after her character, Madison, was killed off of the series. For many fans of the first three seasons, however, there is likely nothing that can be done to save the show in their eyes, and that includes a fan Twitter account for the series, which discontinued this week, writing, “Unfortunately, things have changed. Very quickly. Season 4 is a completely different show. It’s no secret that we have been hating this crossover since the moment it was announced.”

Little goodbye message for our fam!

Thank you, everyone for the love and support! We love this account very much and that's why this is the right time to say goodbye to it.

Sending lots of love to our FearFamily ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WjVqsI3VrS — FearTWD Source (@FearSource) August 13, 2018

That message even received some support from Lisandra Tenna, who played Nola in the third season.