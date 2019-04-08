Getty Image

Nearly a month has passed since Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman were indicted in Operation Varsity Blues for their involvement in an alleged college admissions scandal. The two appeared in a Boston federal court last week amid news that they faced jail time even in the event of a plea deal, but it appears that the Desperate Housewives actress has chosen which legal path to take. Variety reports that Huffman, who has been accused of paying $15,000 to arrange for a boosted SAT score for her daughter, will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Huffman has also issued a statement to that effect, and she claims to have taken full responsibility while apologizing for her actions:

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions. I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community. I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Following Huffman’s indictment, she was dragged for a poorly-aging tweet about “hacks” for back-to-school season. Likewise, Loughlin’s family has felt enormous fallout for how she and husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 to help her daughters get into USC. This has led to damaged brands and lost gigs for Loughlin and daughter Olivia Jade, who’s apparently very upset about her lost Instagram-influencing career. The LA Times is reporting that at least a dozen other parents will plead guilty along with Huffman, but Loughlin’s name is not mentioned within that list. Both actresses are thought to be on the hook for up to 5 years behind bars after all the legalities shake out.

(Via Variety & LA Times)