A Saturday Night Live cold open gag notwithstanding, the “Operation Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal that has ensnared actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin is a very serious affair. The latter has pleaded not guilty to the charges levied against her, which are quite significant. The former, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to her own charges the week before. Now it seems that the prosecutors running Huffman’s case will be arguing that she receives at least some jail time for her crimes if convicted.

According to the New York Times, the charges against Huffman advise a prison sentence of at least four to 10 months. The prosecution working her case will “push for the low end of that range”:

In a plea agreement, prosecutors said that Ms. Huffman’s crime corresponded to a federal sentencing guideline of four to 10 months in prison and that they would recommend a sentence at the low end of that range, along with a fine of $20,000 and 12 months of supervised release.

Of course, since these potential sentences are simply advisory, the Times notes that the judge overseeing Huffman’s case “may impose sentences that are either heavier or lighter than the advised range” if they deem it necessary. And if that caveat isn’t enough, her plea agreement also includes language indicating that her team “reserves the right to argue” that she receive an even lower sentence of zero to six months in jail.

(Via New York Times)