If you haven’t seen 2014’s Too Many Cooks from Adult Swim and creator Casper Kelly, please go and make your life mean something. It’s a nice slice of absurd that will remind of you Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared or Don Hertzfeldt, plus it has an actress from The Walking Dead in it and a cat puppet.

If you liked Too Many Cooks I have a new thing airing tonight at 4 am on Adult Swim — Casper Kelly (@heyCasperKelly) June 25, 2018

The reason we’re bringing it up now is that it finally has a spiritual successor from Kelly and Nick Gibbons that aired as part of Adult Swim’s 4 am brain melt full of black comedy. The short, Final Deployment 4: Queen Battle Walkthrough, replaces classic television with the world of video games and folks who stream their playthrough on YouTube or Twitch. Much like Cooks, it starts silly and absurd before turning into one of those Russian Matryoshka dolls that takes us deep into this gaming world. According to Variety, the idea was actually pitched a year and a half ago and greenlit almost immediately: