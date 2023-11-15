After releasing a joint statement on the death of Matthew Perry, the cast of Friends have been releasing their own individual tributes this week. Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston started things off with touching posts about their late friend, and now, David Schwimmer is remembering the beloved co-star.

“Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity,” Schwimmer wrote on Instagram. “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

After paying tribute to Perry’s generous heart, which helped “create a family out of six strangers,” Schwimmer shared a photo from his favorite Ross and Chandler moment. “Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time,” he wrote of the duo decked out in full ’80s regalia from their character’s college days. They were definitely going for a Miami Vice look, which was much better than Chandler’s Flock of Seagulls phase.

Schwimmer then shared his humorous thoughts on Perry in the afterlife.

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— ‘Could there BE any more clouds?” he wrote.

You can see Schwimmer’s tribute below:

(Via David Schwimmer on Instagram)