Lisa Kudrow has shared her personalized tribute to Matthew Perry. This week saw Friends stars Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer and now Kudrow each shared a touching memory about their time working with the late actor on the beloved sitcom.

In a new Instagram post, Kudrow reminisced about meeting Perry during the pilot, and how the two quickly became close thanks to his trademark wit.

“Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then… you suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that,” Kudrow wrote. “Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.”

The Friends actress, who played massage therapist Phoebe Buffay on the hit series, then filled her tribute with numerous thanks to Perry.

“Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of ‘talking,'” Kudrow wrote. “Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you.”

You can see Kudrow’s full tribute to Matthew Perry below:

(Via Lisa Kudrow on Instagram)