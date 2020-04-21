It’s not as exciting as a new episode (“The One Where Ross Learns About TikTok”), but the Friends cast is getting back together for a reunion special on HBO Max. It was likely going to be a day-one title for the new streaming service, which launches May 27, but the taping has been pushed back due to the global coronavirus pandemic — a new date hasn’t been announced, but when it is, you’ll have an opportunity to see it in person.

The Friends cast — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer — is offering six tickets for the reunion special to one lucky winner who donates to the All-In Challenge, which provides food for those in need.

“We’re so excited to join the ALL IN challenge to help keep people fed and healthy during this time,” the six stars posted on their respective social accounts. “We’re inviting you and five of YOUR friends to join the six of us on Stage 24. Be our personal guests in the audience for the taping of our @HBOMAX reunion, as we reminisce about the show and celebrate all the fun we had… and get the whole Friends VIP experience on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.” Here’s how it works:

Go to AllInChallenge.com to enter… and donate whatever you can — $10, $25 — every dollar counts. 100% of proceeds will go to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica and #AmericasFoodFund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen. Can’t wait to meet and hug you guys when this is all over. Until then, keep Facetiming, calling, DMing, and texting your friends and family. We gotta stay connected.

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)