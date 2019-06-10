HBO

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams’ friendship could very well inspire a movie, George R.R. Martin is working on a video game and the saga of the misplaced coffee cup continues. Even so, Game of Thrones isn’t going away anytime soon — despite the fact that its final season ended in mid-May. What, don’t believe me? Want more evidence? Well, how about a new report from Deadline that suggests HBO is in advanced talks with the organizers at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con for the show’s triumphant return to Hall H?

According to Deadline, talks between the premium cable network and conference organizers “are in the final stages.” As for whether showrunners David Benioff and D.B Weiss or any of the principal cast members will be in attendance, that remains to be seen. The report suggests that big names like Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie, Maisie Williams, and others might be on the bill. Even Kit Harington, who checked himself into rehab “weeks before the show’s finale,” might appear.

Of course, since neither HBO nor San Diego Comic-Con provided Deadline with an official comment, none of this is confirmed. That being said, it would be something if a core group of the Thrones team was to grace Hall H with their presence in late July. Two years have passed since the program officially attended the internationally renowned event, after all.

(Via Deadline)