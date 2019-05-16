The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Showrunner, The Director Of Sunday’s Episode, And Emilia Clarke Try To Explain Dany’s Behavior

Entertainment Editor
05.16.19

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 “The Bells.

In the penultimate episode of Game Of Thrones, Daenerys ignored the surrender of civilians in King’s Landing, killing them with fire like some kind of mad queen. It was a controversial character development, with some people arguing it was an abrupt change. The episode received the worst reviews for the series, despite simultaneously having the highest ratings.

In the behind-the-scenes video above, Emilia Clarke, episode director Miguel Sapochnik, and Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff attempt to explain Dany’s motivation and why we should have seen this coming as if we voted for the Dragons Burning Peoples’ Cities Party.

TOPICS#Daenerys Targaryen#Emilia Clarke#Game of Thrones
TAGSDaenerys TargaryenDAVID BENIOFFdb weissEMILIA CLARKEgame of thronesgame of thrones season 8Miguel Sapochnik

