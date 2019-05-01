This Week’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Memes Are Dark And Full Of Terrors

HBO

WARNING: Heavy Game of Thrones spoilers will be found below.

After seven and a half seasons of build up, the epic battle between the living and the dead finally went down on Game of Thrones. And boy did the living ever get their butts kicked all over Winterfell for the majority of Sunday’s supersized 82 minute episode, “The Long Night.” In a shocking subversion of prophetic expectations, Jon and Dany’s dragon squad largely crapped the bed, managing to toast just a small fraction of the White Walker army. Arya Stark was left to pick up the slack, and thankfully her Hail Mary sneak attack on the Night King was super effective, wiping out the entire Others plotline with the jab of a Valyrian steel dagger.

It was a shocking and somewhat controversial moment for the biggest show on television. So of course fans weighed in using memes, the universal language of the internet. There’s so many we can’t even contain them in a single post. Sports fanatics marveled at Arya’s MVP performance, which was possibly aided by that pre-game warmup with Gendry. Others still aren’t sure what they even witnessed because everything was so damn dark.

Opinions may be divided surrounding the events of episode three, but I think there’s one thing we can all agree on: Bran sucks. Even if he armed Arya with that dagger knowing exactly what would happen, he’s still a massive jerk for keeping things a secret. He just couldn’t take twenty seconds off from being a creepy weirdo to fill someone in on what he knew? Rude. It’s meme time.