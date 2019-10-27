Emilia Clarke Hosted A Rather ‘Hairy’ ‘Game Of Thrones’ Reunion On Instagram

Game of Thrones is over and its cast and crew have all moved on — even if many of its fans haven’t. Even so, Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa, and Kit Harington managed to take a break from starring in a Christmas movie, surprising SNL‘s audience, and joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to enjoy a brief cast reunion over the weekend.

Clarke, who just celebrated her birthday, posted a photo of herself, Momoa, and Harington embracing one another to Instagram early Saturday. “Reunions never looked this hairy,” she quipped, referencing the Aquaman actor’s typically unshorn look. (Though, to be honest, Harington was still sporting his long-haired and slightly-bearded Thrones look as well.)

Momoa, who appeared alongside Clarke on Friday’s The Graham Norton Show before flying back to the United States for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, also posted about the mini-reunion on Instagram: “I love [you] my Khalessi. Happy birthday.”

As Entertainment Weekly points out, Clarke went on the British talk show to promote her upcoming movie Last Christmas, which also stars Henry Golding, and was written by Emma Thompson and directed by Paul Feig. Momoa, meanwhile, sat alongside his former Thrones castmate to discuss his upcoming Apple TV series See, which he discussed with Uproxx last week. As for Harington, he wasn’t on Graham Norton but was evidently down to party with the former combative residents of Westeros.

