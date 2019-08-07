The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Showrunners Will Take Their Talents To Netflix

Getty Image

A few weeks after the first reports of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ rumored negotiations with Netflix and a host of other major outlets, it seems the Game of Thrones showrunners (and San Diego Comic-Con skippers) have finally settled on a reportedly massive deal with the streaming giant.

According to Deadline, the pair settled on an allegedly “9-figure range” deal with Netflix after meeting with them, “HBO/WarnerMedia, Disney, Comcast, Amazon and Apple.” This slate of suitors was ultimately watered down to Netflix, Amazon and Disney, but on Wednesday, it seems the former contender has won outright.

Netflix confirmed the news on Twitter.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have signed an overall deal to develop new films and series for Netflix pic.twitter.com/57gLQOSTLE — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 7, 2019

In a statement, Benioff and Weiss said, “We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home. Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ’80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities.”

Sarandos, who’s currently serving as Netflix’s chief content officer, said the company was “thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix.” He added that Netflix “can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.” As for the pair’s developing Star Wars project, it’s not known precisely how their new Netflix deal will affect their work at Lucasfilm.

(Via Deadline)