In the aptly titled preview, “Change of Plans,” Disney+ reveals that its upcoming Hawkeye series will switch things up a bit when it premieres the day before Thanksgiving. According to the new video, Hawkeye will drop two episodes on November 24, which is practically a whole Marvel movie to enjoy over the holiday. There’s also a healthy amount of new footage scattered throughout the minute-long clip, but sorry, no sign of Florence Pugh’s Yelena yet.

The new Hawkeye release schedule also puts to bed concerns over The Book of Boba Fett premiere. Before today’s announcement, the Star Wars series was set to arrive on the same day as Hawkeye‘s finale, which seemed like an odd move for Disney+. Sure, both series would no doubt perform well as far as views, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed over the summer that social media reactions have been an important metric for determining a series’ success.

With Book of Boba Fett and Hawkeye releasing on the same date, the two would have had to compete for eyeballs on social media instead of dominating the pop culture conversation as most Disney+ series have done so far. Now, it’s smooth sailing for both as Hawkeye wraps up just a few days before Christmas, which is fitting for the show’s holiday theme.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye premiere November 24 on Disney+.