When Henry Cavill abruptly exited The Witcher, it seemed like the logical move for Netflix would be to cancel the series altogether. Netflix doesn’t shy away from giving its shows the axe at the earliest sign of any inconvenience, even its hit shows, to focus on those larger projects. You know, like Emily in Paris.

But instead of canceling the show, Netflix announced that Liam Hemsworth would be stepping in for Cavill, who is already trying on his Superman suit for DC. While Cavill will still star in the upcoming third season, which will hit the streamer sometime next year, Hemsworth will take over for the planned fourth season. Netflix’s head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander says that despite the change, the show’s integrity will stay the same.

“Henry is an extraordinary Geralt and I think Liam will continue and also be an extraordinary Geralt,” Freelander told Variety, adding that they are aiming to stay true to the source material. “There has been a legacy of amazing, iconic characters where the actors have changed and we’re hugely optimistic about this. We will continue to honor the IP, the fans, the storytelling, all the way through.”

Before it was officially announced that Cavill would be exiting the series, there were rumors that the actor was dissatisfied with where the show was heading, which makes fans nervous about the future of the series. Still, Cavill will probably be sticking around for some promo once season three gets its official release date. That should be a fun rollout.

