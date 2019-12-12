Thus far, the promotion for Netflix’s The Witcher has revolved around the sensational aspects of the series: Henry Cavill’s wig and his rear end, along with the show’s giant monsters and overall horror vibe that might surprise some folks. Oh, and Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia has been talking to his horse, but what happens when he has to truly interact with other people? Well, that’s where the final trailer fits into the puzzle.

Given that Geralt’s lone monster hunter is roaming an increasingly volatile continent as a hired gun to kill said creatures, one can certainly imagine that he’s a little grumpy. Add the fact that most of the continent’s residents look down upon Witchers as a wretched mutant species, and well, his unsociable vibe’s naturally going to be even more crotchety. However, fate is forcing Geralt to interface with two other people, a sorceress named Yennifer and Princess Ciri, and their intertwined destinies serve as the backbone for this first season. Oh, and a bard named Jaskier (who is a fan-favorite character of the book and game series, and also known as “Dandelion,” though he won’t be called that in the series) is there to taunt Geralt when he does finally start caring about someone other than his fine self. These two, man.

The trailer looks good! We can actually see the battle scenes happening, and I gotta say that Yennifer (portrayed by Anya Chalotra) is damn well holding her own with a sword. That should be a highlight, as well as Geralt hitting a bathtub at a few points, so look forward to that, fellow nerds.

Netflix’s The Witcher streams on December 20.