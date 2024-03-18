On the off-chance that you don’t have plans for this 420, Jimmy Kimmel wants you to know that he’s got you covered, at least when it comes to your entertainment options. Even though Bill and Ted already exist.

The Oscars host is gearing up for his next big producing project, a reality series following the two brothers behind one of the oldest cannabis dispensaries in Hollywood. It’s just like Yellowstone for weed-heads. Yellowstoner, if you will.

Hulu has picked up High Hopes for a six-episode season beginning on April 20th. It’s the perfect way to pregame for Earth Day. Here is the official synopsis:

High Hopes is a workplace reality series following Belarus-born brothers Slava and Mishka, and their stoned crew through the trials and tribulations of taking their cannabis business to new heights. As one of the oldest cannabis dispensaries in Hollywood, MMD attracts a wild mix of weed-loving customers and is a home away from home for their OG employees who work hard and smoke harder! This season builds to their biggest day of the year—4.20—as the gang attempts to expand nationwide and release their own top-shelf cannabis brand. Will they find what they’re looking for or will their hopes go up in smoke?

If this show does well enough, maybe Kimmel can speak to the folks at Hulu about bringing back High Fidelity for a final spin.

Check out the trailer below: