What Does Alicent’s Green Dress Signify In ‘House Of The Dragon’?

We all know that nothing is just a coincidence when it comes to little details during any Game of Thrones episode (except for that one time) and it’s the same for House Of The Dragon. So when Alicent Hightower ditches her red and blue hues for an emerald ensemble, you know that some sh*t is going down.

This is the first time we see young Alicent, played by Emma Carey, wearing green, a significant color to House Hightower. As we learn, the top of Hightower glows green when war is afoot, so her dress color is no accident: it signifies that Alicent will not go down without a fight.

Alicent’s luck has already begun to run out: she found out that her best friend-turned-step-daughter had lied to her about her virginity status, which is obviously a huge deal when it comes to this royal stuff. On top of that, Alicent’s father Otto was removed as Hand, so she barely had anybody on her side, although Westeros will likely have to choose sides soon because if (and when) Viserys dies, her children will be in grave danger. All in all, it’s not looking great for Alicent, but she made a move that could change things.

When it was time to attend the wedding feast, Alicent donned a sweeping green dress which signified that she is ready and willing to fight with her former best friend who is now her daughter. That makes sense, right? She also recruited Ser Criston in the waning moments of the episode, and the next episode picks up a decade later, so we’ll hopefully soon find out how that team-up works out.

House of the Dragon airs on Sundays on HBO at 9:00pm EST.