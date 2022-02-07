(SPOILERS for this week’s Euphoria will be found below.)

This week’s episode of Euphoria focused heavily on Rue Bennett’s drug addiction as we watch her battle through withdrawal symptoms after Jules, Elliot, and Rue’s mother and sister conducted an intervention. That resulted in them disposing of her drug collection which led to her painful withdrawal. However, this week’s episode also touches on other things in the world of Euphoria. There’s a new breakdown in the love triangle between Nate, Cassie, and Maddy, and we spend more time with Laurie, Rue’s unorthodox drug dealer. Furthermore, we take a trip back in time to see how Rue grieved shortly after her father died.

How Did Rue’s Dad Die On ‘Euphoria’?

During season one of Euphoria, it was revealed that Rue’s father passed away from cancer before the main events of the show. His death affected Rue greatly and one of the ways she remembers her dad is through that purple hoodie that she wears often in both seasons of the show. We find out towards the end of season one that the hoodie previously belong to her father, which is why she wears it so often. At the end of last week’s episode, we see Rue and her dad share an emotional moment, but it turns out to be a fictional moment she experiences in her had as a result of her drug high.

In this week’s episode, we watch Rue deliver a speech about her father during a memorial service for him. During a flashback, we also see Rue’s youthful experiences with her dad, including being at the hospital shortly after Gia is born.

HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ airs on Sundays at 9:00pm EST.