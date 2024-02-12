How Can You Stream Jon Stewart’s ‘The Daily Show’ Return?

Jon Stewart makes his triumphant return to The Daily Show this week. However, since his departure, a lot of things have changed, and we’re not just talking about the political landscape. Now, more than ever, viewers have been ditching their cable subscriptions and turning to streaming to watch their favorite shows. However, The Daily Show is still airing on Comedy Central, a broadcast network, which makes things a tad tricky for cord-cutters. Fortunately, we got you covered.

First things first, Stewart will return as host on Monday, February 12, and he recently opened up to The Daily Show’s Ears Edition podcast about why he made the decision to come back to his old stomping grounds.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“If you want to be present in this world, you have to be present in this conversation and you have to be as relentless and as tenacious as the counter-narrative that’s being formed. So much of the information that we see now is weaponized … and it keeps taking exponential leaps,” he said. “It’s not just the election. It’s AI. It’s the way that we’ve militarized all our conflicts. It all ties together to one larger idea, which is the form of government we love so much is an analog — I don’t want to say dinosaur — but it is analog and the world now moves at an increasingly infinite digital pace and reconciling those two things, I think, is the challenge of the moment for people.”

While Stewart is technically back as the host of The Daily Show, it’s only a part-time gig. That means he’ll only be at the desk on Monday nights followed by a slate of rotating guest hosts.

If you want to watch Stewart’s first night live, and don’t have a cable subscription, you have a few options. However, they will all include picking up a live TV streaming package like Hulu + Live TV, Philo, fuboTV, Sling, and YouTube TV.

If you don’t need to watch The Daily Show as it airs, Paramount+ will have the latest episode available for streaming on the next day without the purchase of a live TV package. That means Stewart’s first night back on The Daily Show will be available to stream on Paramount+ on February 13.

Jon Stewart returns to The Daily Show on February 12 at 11 pm ET