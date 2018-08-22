Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

FXX’s marketing department has been going heavy on the horror to promote season 13 (!!!) of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, but the Friday the 13th and creepy Artemis promos aren’t half as terrifying as Mac’s Dennis sex doll.

fxx

It looks like the Gang is handling Dennis’ absence well. Rob McElhenney (who looks like he’s been drinking his Fight Milk) recently said that A.P. Bio star Glenn Howerton is “in pretty much every episode” this season, which is welcome news to everyone except all women (and, let’s face it, men) in the Philadelphia region. The trailer above also debuts Cindy, an “ethnically diverse female member of the gang who can successfully pull off scams” played by Mindy Kaling; Charlie showing off his best Kramer impression (really curious to see the context for that one); and Mac grabbing Dee by the… y’know… in a sexual harassment seminar. Also, Frank wears a pink “Feminist AF” shirt.

Here’s the official FXX synopsis:

“The gang has its hands full as Charlie hopes to have a child, Mac explores his sexuality, Dee takes feminism to new heights, and Frank tries to experience the greatest moment in Philadelphia sports history.”

Frank is going to remake The Garbage Picking Field Goal Kicking Philadelphia Phenomenon? It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia returns on September 5.