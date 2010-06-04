Salsano: I do a full medical but I also do a lot of STD stuff.
Pinsky: The network requires me to do stuff with my patients that has no relevance to anything. Like everyone on the set has to take (herpes medication) Valtrex.
Salsano: We hand it out like M&Ms! “Hey kids, it’s time for Valtrex!” It’s like a herpes nest. They’re all in there mixing it up.
Salsano later added that the hot tub on set was “like chlamydia stew.”
