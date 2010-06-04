‘It’s Like a Herpes Nest’

06.04.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

Salsano: I do a full medical but I also do a lot of STD stuff.

Pinsky: The network requires me to do stuff with my patients that has no relevance to anything. Like everyone on the set has to take (herpes medication) Valtrex.

Salsano: We hand it out like M&Ms! “Hey kids, it’s time for Valtrex!” It’s like a herpes nest. They’re all in there mixing it up.

Salsano later added that the hot tub on set was “like chlamydia stew.”

TOPICS#Reality TV#Jay Leno
TAGSJAY LENOJERSEY SHOREReality TVVENEREAL DISEASE

