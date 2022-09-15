Following rumors that Freevee has been secretly filming a secret courtroom series, James Marsden has been confirmed as the lead actor for the show that is reportedly a “semi-improvised” comedy. The free, ad-supported Amazon channel confirmed the news to Deadline, but details on the series are being kept closely under wraps.

What is known is that the docu-style series will mirror Sacha Baron Cohen’s approach to Borat, and in fact, two producers for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Who Is America? are working on the Marsden show. Via Deadline:

In the case of the Freevee series, we hear Marsden and a group of largely up-and-coming actors with improv background performed alongside civilians in the comedy about being summoned for jury duty. We hear the show was filmed in a real courtroom south of Los Angeles, with regular and addition shooting partially scheduled around Marsden’s Westworld schedule.

The confirmation of the Freevee series continues Marsden’s streak of being one of the busiest actors in Hollywood. Even during the pandemic, he kept busy with both Sonic the Hedgehog films, a new adaptation of The Stand, the aforementioned filming on Westworld, and Disney’s Disenchanted, the highly anticipated sequel to 2007’s Enchanted starring Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, and Idina Menzel.

Marsden’s charm is always a welcomed addition to any project, but it will be interesting to see his improv skills at work in the secretive new Freevee series whenever it arrives.

