One of Jamie Foxx‘s co-stars has the latest update on the actor’s health condition. Foxx suffered a “medical complication” back in mid-April, and since then, his family has been asking for privacy while the actor recuperates at home. Foxx’s Dad Stop Embarrassing Me co-star Porscha Coleman recently echoed those remarks as she reassured fans that Foxx will be back.

“I’ve talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well,” Coleman told Entertainment Weekly. “I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information.”

Coleman is referring to the handful of claims that popped up following Foxx’s medical complication. There have been false reports that the actor suffered severe side effects from the COVID vaccine (Foxx’s rep immediately shut that conspiracy theory down), false reports that he was on his deathbed (Foxx is very much alive), and claims from Mike Tyson that Foxx had a stroke (Tyson admitted he has “no idea what happened” to Foxx).

According to Coleman, Foxx is a private person, and that’s all there is to it:

“One thing about Jamie is that he’s always valued his privacy. If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low,” she tells ET. “Even when it came to dating, Jamie’s always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He’s resting, he’s well. And he’s going to be back. Trust and believe.”

“I look forward to seeing him,” Coleman said to wrap up her remarks. “He got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of music that I already know he has. So, I’m excited. I love you Foxx!”

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me is currently streaming on Netflix.

(Via Entertainment Tonight)