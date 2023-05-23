Last month, Jamie Foxx suffered a “medical complication.” His family hasn’t revealed what happened, but the Oscar-winning actor released a statement saying that he’s “feeling blessed,” and he’s already lined up a new TV show while in recovery. The status of his long-gestating Mike Tyson biopic is unknown, but the real Iron Mike may have revealed what happened to Foxx.

“He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him,” Tyson said on the Valuetainment podcast. “Hey, listen, we can’t anticipate our next breath. We don’t know when we are gonna die. … After we leave, this bad stuff can happen.”

The actor, 55, has been treated at a facility in Chicago, which specializes in treatment for adults with “severe complex conditions” including stroke recovery… Jamie is understood to have arrived at the facility in late April and is “recovering well” after first getting treatment at a hospital in Atlanta. Shortly after Jamie’s “stroke,” sources claimed that he [was] “lucky to be alive.”

As for the biopic, which Foxx got ripped for, the boxer added, “I don’t know what’s going to happen now. But, you know, it’s a strong possibility. Because, you know, Jamie’s closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with [the movie] Benjamin Button. They were going to make him look younger.”

