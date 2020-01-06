During Sunday evening’s Golden Globes ceremony, Ricky Gervais cracked an excellent Leonardo DiCaprio joke, and Tom Hanks crafted a runaway meme without even trying. Speaking of effortless moves, Jason Momoa was in attendance, and although he worked a teal velvet jacket on the red carpet, he quickly abandoned that look for the real Momoa while hanging out in the audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Yep, he pulled his hair back and, more importantly for our purposes, decided to whip off the jacket and rock a black tank top. Guns out and everything.

Everyone got a real eyeful, too, when Succession‘s Brian Cox advanced to the stage to accept his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series. Cox looked like he noticed, and so did the at-home audience.

Did y’all just see Jason Momoa in a tank top at the #GoldenGlobes? 😂 pic.twitter.com/q3shqHui4w — Julie Dolan (@WLKYJulie) January 6, 2020

I don’t know if I’m happier that Brian Cox just won or that I think I saw Jason Momoa in a sparkling tank top. #goldenglobes2020 — Jessica Allen (@jessieraeallen) January 6, 2020

Sure, Succession fans were thrilled to see their favorite patriarch take home a trophy, but people also had nothing but respect for Momoa apparently not giving any f****s for dressing up when he absolutely didn’t need to do so. However — and this is relevant — it sure looks like Momoa took off his jacket for a good reason because his wife, Lisa Bonet, was actually wearing the garment. It appears that she got a little chilly, and naturally, Jason stepped up to the plate.

Jason Momoa is in a tank top because he gave his blazer to his wife Lisa Bonet as she was probably cold and he is a wonderful, lovely man. Also, dem arms. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hb3WkDZIpH — Laarni Ragaza (@LaarniRagaza) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa took off his suit jacket because his wife was cold. 😍 pic.twitter.com/lBpS758T65 — Mandy (@DjMittenzz) January 6, 2020

jason momoa already in a tank top is sending me pic.twitter.com/XB9W3GQ2nO — 𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘭𝘺 (@cIydelogan) January 6, 2020

Because of course Jason Momoa is wearing a tank top at the Golden Globe awards. He’s Aquaman. pic.twitter.com/0OJhBP8SH7 — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) January 6, 2020

Jason Momoa wearing a tank to the #GoldenGlobes is peak Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/2EbDU4FYm5 — Christian Goeckel (@goeckelespn) January 6, 2020

So, it’s a win-win situation. Lisa Bonet is warm, and Momoa got to show off. He did wear the jacket later onstage to present an award, but still, the moment has been preserved for posterity. 2020 is a good year so far, folks.

