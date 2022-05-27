Supernatural fans were thrilled when creator Eric Kripke managed to, as showrunner of The Boys, re-team with Jensen Ackles for Season 3 of the Amazon show. Ackles hit the weights hard to train for his role as Soldier Boy (a Captain America parody) and should antagonize the heck out of Homelander in the coming episodes. It should be a real trip to watch Antony Starr’s marvelous facial expressions as a result of this impending conflict, and let’s hope that the show can live up to its reputation as one of the most genre-bending and unapologetic swings in the superhero realm.

To that end, though, viewers wondered whether another Supernatural actor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, might also join the gang. Kripke spoke with Entertainment Weekly and communicated that he’d really like this to happen. However, it’s not in the cards because Morgan is simply too in demand (especially within The Walking Dead universe) these days. From EW:

“Sad for me, happy for him: He’s currently the lead, along with Lauren Cohan, on the Walking Dead spin-off,” Kripke says. “So, schedule-wise, I don’t know. We might still remain star-crossed, unfortunately, because I did ask. We had a role come up, and my first question was, ‘Well, is Jeffrey available?'”

Morgan is, as TWD zombie-heads know, revving up for Isle of the Dead, in which his Negan and Lauren Cohan (with hatchet apparently firmly buried) will travel to New York City. The show’s marked for a 2023 debut, and with the Daryl-Carol shakeup elsewhere in the universe, it’s now up to Negan and Maggie to save the day. And maybe those Rick Grimes movies will actually happen someday, too. Fingers crossed.

