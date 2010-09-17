Jennifer Love Hewitt To Star In Female 'Big Bang Theory'???

Great news everyone. Everyone’s favorite large-chested, hourglass-shaped actress (well, second favorite? Third? Whatever.) has landed on her feet after the cancellation of her CBS drama “Ghost Whisperer.” Do tell, horrible people at Deadline:

I hear Fox is in talks to pick up the project, a half-hour comedy described as a female Big Bang Theory. Wild Hogs director Walt Becker and Tiffany Paulsen (Nancy Drew) will be writing the script with Hewitt attached to star. The project would reunite Hewitt with Fox where she got her break as co-star on Party of Five.

Oh dear God, this looks terrible. And I LIKE Jennifer Love Hewitt. Like, a lot. In the pants*. It’s crazy to me that she gets guff for putting on a couple pounds while people worship at the altar of Christina Hendricks. (Fun fact: Christina Hendricks uses a full-size altar to hold up her breasts. They’re that big.) Anyway, I can’t wait to see how they advertise this crapsicle: “Coming this Fall to Fox… if you liked Wild Hogs and “Big Bang Theory,” you’ll love “Derpaty Derp Zzzzzzzz.” Starring, that lady with the boobs. No, the other one. From that show your mother-in-law watched. You know, the one with the ghosts. Jennifer something. Yeah, that’s the one. FOX, where CBS happens.”

*Heartbreakers has been on TV kind of a lot lately. Hot damn, Jennifer Love Hewitt looked good in that movie. You remember Heartbreakers, right? Oh, you don’t? Well, allow me to post a scene from the movie after the jump.

Wait a second. You DID remember Heartbreakers! You just wanted me to post something naughty from the movie! Well, I guess it’s too late now. You sly dog, you.