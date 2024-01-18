When Emma Stone revealed that she’s been fruitlessly applying for years to be a contestant on Jeopardy! — actual Jeopardy! not the celebrity version, mind you — she probably had no idea that it would spark an online feud between two former champs. Yet here we are.

James Holzhauer and Matt Amodio recently went it on Twitter after Holzhauer took a shot at Amodio while commenting on Stone’s Jeopardy! prospects.

[I know] she doesn’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy because the competition there is beneath her,” Holzhauer tweeted in response to Stone’s admission. “As someone who shared the stage with @AmodioMatt, I sympathize.”

The tweet sparked a reaction from Amodio, who fired back with a reference to Stone’s latest film Poor Things.

“@James_Holzhauer is also unimpressed by Emma Stone playing someone with a child’s brain in an adult body in @PoorThingsFilm, as he does this every day and nobody gives him a Golden Globe for it,” Amodio shot back.

According to TV Insider, the public spat surprised Jeopardy! fans who commented that Holzhauer “woke up and chose violence” as another user quipped “What’s an unprovoked attack?” However, some fans were thrilled to see Jeopardy! bad boy Amodio get taken down a notch: “I like it, don’t back down Matt, his ego is even bigger than his winnings.”

Emboldened by the encounter, Holzhauer took one final jab at Amodio by posting a Stone Cold Steve Austin meme of him besting Amodio on the hit game show. Amodio’s response was… surprisingly weak.

“Like his jokes, @James_Holzhauer will also be asking for 7 months to come up with his answers on #JeopardyMasters,” Amodio wrote back.

He definitely should’ve let that one bake a whole lot longer.

