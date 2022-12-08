Only a couple of years after the Golden Globes were essentially blacklisted due to a long history of scandal and questionable practices, they’re back on NBC, baby! The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday that Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael (an improvement from frequent host Ricky Gervais) will host the 2023 ceremony, which will air live on NBC with a streaming option on Peacock, on Tuesday, January 10.

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Helen Hoehne, HFPA president, in a statement per Deadline. “Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

“Jerrod is a phenomenal talent with a fresh perspective and excellent comedic style,” Jesse Collins, executive producer and CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment, said in a statement, also via Deadline. “We’re all thrilled to have him host this year’s show.”

Per Variety, Hoehne promises that the new HFPA is just that: new, and modern. “This is really not the old HFPA anymore,” she said.” Over the past 18 months — almost two years now — we took a deep look inward and listened to the criticism. The changes that we’ve made were the expansion of our voting body, the universal gift ban. We are one of the only awards shows that has a universal gift ban. And we built a new infrastructure that transformed our organization and the awards show into something that is more diverse, transparent and responsive. We are the only major awards show that is voted on by a majority of women and by a majority of voters who self-identify as ethnically diverse. There are also a lot of voters who self-identify as LGBTQIA+. What I would like the industry to know is that this is not the finish line. It’s a journey that will continue in the years to come.”

No matter what they do or say, Brendan Fraser will not be attending. George and Mayan Lopez will announce the nominees for the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Monday, December 12.

