“I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.”

Jerrod Carmichael filled the Beverly Hilton ballroom with nervous laughter during the 2023 Golden Globes, the first televised ceremony since the Los Angeles Times reported on the lack of diversity in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“I’ll catch everyone in the room up,” Carmichael (who has a new standup special) said. “The Golden Globe Awards did not air last year because the HFPA, which, I won’t say they were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So, do with that information what you will…”

Carmichael, who took turns sitting and standing during the monologue, then discussed the process behind taking the job. “I was at home, drinking tea, when I got a phone call from my man [Golden Globes producer] Stephen Hill. He said, ‘Jerrod, I’m producing the 80th Golden Globes and it would be an honor if you would agree to be the host.’ I was like, ‘Whoa.’ One minute you’re making mint tea at home, and next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organization. Life comes at you fast!”

You can watch the monologue below.

Watch Jerrod Carmichael's full #GoldenGlobes opening monologue, in which he roasts the HFPA pic.twitter.com/GCmQQM1a2z — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 11, 2023

You can find the complete list of Golden Globes winners here.